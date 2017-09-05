Rossi out, Crutchlow a doubt for Misano

Movistar Yamaha team will not replace Valentino Rossi at this weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix.

Rossi will miss at least the next two races in Misano and Aragon after fracturing his right leg in a training accident last week.

Yamaha confirmed that it will go with just Maverick Viñales at the weekend.

There has been no word yet whether they will replace Rossi for Aragon, should the 38-year-old be ruled out.

Factory Yamaha test rider Katsuyuki Nakasuga would be the obvious replacement should the Doctor be unavailable for Aragon.

The veteran had metal plates inserted into his leg at the weekend following the accident on Thursday in Italy and has been advised to rest for a minimum of 30 days.

Meanwhile, LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow is also a doubt after damaging the tendon of his left index finger in a knife accident.

Crutchlow suffered the injury at his training base in Italy and had surgery to repair the tendon on Monday.

The Briton subsequently visited a hand specialist to get a custom splint made and is hopeful of competing in San Marino.