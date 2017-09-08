Petrucci heads FP2 at Misano

Octo Pramac's Danilo Petrucci laid down a marker as he set the pace in Friday's second practice for the San Marino MotoGP.

After an overcast start to the day, the sun baked down on the Misano circuit, upping the pace in Friday's second practice.

Marc Marquez picked up where he left off, sliding into P1 with a 1:33.475 while Petrucci was second ahead of Dani Pedrosa.

Edging Petrucci by 0.006s, Pedrosa made it a Honda 1-2 midway through the 45-minute practice session.

Jorge Lorenzo put an end to the Honda 1-2 when, with seven minutes to go, he went second quickest.

That spark a run of fastest times with Andrea Dovizioso and then Petrucci going P1.

The Octo Pramac finished the day quickest of all with a 1:33.231, 0.005s ahead of Maverick Vinales while championship leader Dovizioso fell to third.

Pedrosa was fourth fastest ahead of Marquez and Cal Crutchlow, who is sporting a tendon injury to his left index finger following a knife accident.

Michele Pirro was seventh ahead of Jorge Lorenzo, Andrea Iannone and Tito Rabat.

Times

1 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA OCTO Pramac Racing Ducati 290.0 1'33.231

2 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP Yamaha 288.7 1'33.236 0.005

3 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 288.5 1'33.294 0.063

4 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 290.2 1'33.346 0.115

5 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team Honda 287.3 1'33.475 0.244

6 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda Honda 287.6 1'33.545 0.314

7 Michele PIRRO ITA Ducati Team Ducati 288.9 1'33.591 0.360

8 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team Ducati 287.8 1'33.614 0.383

9 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 284.7 1'33.740 0.509

10 Tito RABAT SPA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 289.1 1'33.820 0.589

11 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 285.7 1'33.832 0.601

12 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 285.5 1'33.914 0.683

13 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 290.5 1'33.937 0.706

14 Loris BAZ FRA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 283.1 1'34.054 0.823

15 Hector BARBERA SPA Reale Avintia Racing Ducati 293.7 1'34.137 0.906

16 Scott REDDING GBR OCTO Pramac Racing Ducati 284.5 1'34.266 1.035

17 Jonas FOLGER GER Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha 285.4 1'34.322 1.091

18 Jack MILLER AUS EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 286.7 1'34.411 1.180

19 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 288.3 1'34.499 1.268

20 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Pull&Bear Aspar Team Ducati 287.8 1'34.678 1.447

21 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 287.0 1'34.842 1.611

22 Sam LOWES GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia 282.3 1'34.903 1.672

23 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki 286.6 1'35.052 1.821