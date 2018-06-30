MotoGP Assen: Marquez grabs pole ahead of Crutchlow

Reigning MotoGP World Champion Marc Marquez claimed his first pole of the season by 0.041s from Cal Crutchlow at Assen on Saturday, with Valentino Rossi taking the final front-row spot.

CLICK HERE for all the MotoGP news

In a frantic final two laps of qualifying for the Dutch MotoGP, Jorge Lorenzo briefly took top spot with a 1’33.167 before Andrea Iannone took it away with a 1’33.120. The pair must have thought it was enough, but with so many riders running together in a group for their last runs, neither of them would even stay in the top eight.

Marquez fought to the top with a time of 1’32.791 while Crutchlow managed to secure second with a lap time just 0.041s slower than his HRC team-leader.

Rossi, who was outside the top ten until the final moments of the session, nailed a 1’32.850 to take third, followed by Andrea Dovizioso in fourth.

Alex Rins took fifth with a time of 1’32.933 to relegate Maverick Vinales to the last spot on the second row.

Aleix Espargaro heads row three and has Johann Zarco and Iannone for company. Lorenzo’s fastest qualifying time of 1’33.120 was only good enough for tenth, ahead of Danilo Petrucci and Alvaro Bautista.

[#MotoGP] Pole position for @marcmarquez93 in Assen! Hear from the man himself after his 🔥 qualifying session.#DutchGP 🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/KB42b0mp00 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 30, 2018

Qualifying:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 32.791s

2. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 32.832s +0.041s

3. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 32.850s +0.059s

4. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 32.870s +0.079s

5. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 32.933s +0.142s

6. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 32.984s +0.193s

7. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 33.029s +0.238s

8. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 33.072s +0.281s

9. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 33.120s +0.329s

10. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 33.167s +0.376s

11. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 33.292s +0.501s

12. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 34.015s +1.224s