Lorenzo reflects on ‘impossible’ wins

Jorge Lorenzo raced away to a stunning win in Catalunya on Sunday for a second win in two races.

The Spaniard, a three-time premier class champion, has struggled since his move to Ducati last season, but seems to have finally found his feet – and all this since it was announced he will jump ship to Repsol Honda starting next season.

Reflecting on his recent good form, Lorenzo said: “It’s unbelievable and it shows how things change in this sport.”

“Two months ago, two victories with Ducati seemed impossible and now it’s done, and in this way of winning it’s amazing. I never gave up, I just kept saying I needed the right pieces and needed to put it together to be competitive with Ducati, and find my way to be fast and smooth with this bike. We showed you can win with Ducati having a smooth riding style and that’s what makes me most proud.”

Despite the comfortable manner of the win, the Spaniard said that it hadn’t been at all easy.

“It was a difficult race, for two or three reasons. The first was the start, I made a worse start than usual, normally I gain metres compared to the others but today I lost them. I lost two positions and even Iannone overtook me. I needed to stay calm to find a way to overtake them.

“The second problem was the heat, it was terrible and the front tyre was sliding.

“And the third was the tyres, in these conditions they didn’t give us the same feeling – probably after the Moto2 race on the tarmac. They didn’t give us the feeling, the same for everyone, and the pace was slower than usual so I needed to be very focused to the end.”

Looking ahead to the next race in the Netherlands, he added that he wouldn’t be taking anything for granted.

“Anything can happen in this sport, especially now with everything so close. Things change very easily from track to track and now we go to Assen which will probably be worse for our bike.

“But we’re in a sweet moment and our bike looks more complete than ever. So we just need to keep focused, not make mistakes and if we can’t win or get on the podium, we need to finish in the best position possible.”