Lorenzo goes back-to-back in Spain

Jorge Lorenzo sealed a dominant win in the MotoGP Catalan GP on Sunday for a second win in two races.
The Spaniard led for most of the race as he finished ahead of championship leader Marc Marquez in second and Valentino Rossi in third.
Starting on pole, Lorenzo lost the lead to Marquez at the lights, but quickly regained it within one lap and then began to pull away from his future team-mate as the race went on.
[#MotoGP]
Jorge THORenzo!🔨⚡️#CatalanGP🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/oHyPCCyTVp
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) June 17, 2018
He eventually crossed the line 4.4 seconds ahead of his compatriot for a win that lifts him into seventh place on the standings with 66 points.
Marquez remains way out in front on 115 after seven races, with Rossi second on 88 points.
Andrea Dovizioso suffered more misfortune with 16 laps left, crashing out for the second time in three races to effectively end his championship hopes.
Cal Crutchlow meanwhile, was justified in his decision to make a late switch to a soft rear as he ploughed through the field to finish fourth, almost four seconds behind Rossi.
Danilo Petrucci came in fifth, while Maverick Vinales recovered from a horrendous start that saw him drop to 10th to cross the line in sixth place.
Results:
1 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team DUCATI 40’13.566 165.6
2 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 4.479
3 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 6.098
4 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL HONDA 9.805
5 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team HONDA 10.640
6 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP YAMAHA 10.798
7 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 YAMAHA 13.432
8 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing DUCATI 15.055
9 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team DUCATI 22.057
10 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 24.141
11 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 36.560
12 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 38.229
13 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team DUCATI 1’21.526
14 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS HONDA 3 laps
Not classified:
55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 YAMAHA 4 laps
53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing DUCATI 6 laps
43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing DUCATI 7 laps
38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 11 laps
30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU HONDA 11 laps
42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 13 laps
4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team DUCATI 16 laps
10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing DUCATI 17 laps
41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini APRILIA 20 laps
12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS HONDA 21 laps
50 Sylvain GUINTOLI FRA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR SUZUKI 22 laps
Not finished first lap
36 Mika KALLIO FIN Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM