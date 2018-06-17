Crutchlow: Marquez makes us look like idiots

Cal Crutchlow said Marc Marquez is making other Honda riders “look like idiots” after his remarkable double save in practice for Sunday’s Catalunya MotoGP.

The championship leader managed to stay on his bike thanks to an unbelievable save after a folded front tyre on Turn 14 during FP4 at the Circuit de Barcelona, a manoeuvre that left LCR Honda rider Crutchlow in awe.

“The worst thing is that we have to deal with the situation of Marc saving them every week,” Crutchlow said. “It makes the rest of us on Hondas look like idiots.

“Imagine how many he’s saved this week, compared to how many times we’ve crashed. He saves 15 a weekend.

“The way he rides the bike is different to us, or it’s how close he is to the ground when he’s already about to crash – because he sticks his knee into the floor. All the rest of the riders sit a lot more central on the bike.

“And to try and teach yourself after 15 years to suddenly start leaning off like him – you don’t do it. Your natural style is your natural style.

“You adapt a little bit to the situation of the tyres and the bike, but your style is your style – and that’s just him [Marquez].”

Crutchlow, who came off at Turn 13 right-hander late on in qualifying, will start 10th in Spain, while Marquez qualified second behind last round winner Jorge Lorenzo of Ducati.