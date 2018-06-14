Marquez: Lorenzo will be fast at Honda

Marc Marquez reckons his future team-mate Jorge Lorenzo “will be fast” at Repsol Honda, although he may need time to adapt to his new machine.

Honda announced last week it had signed the three-time MotoGP champion Lorenzo from Ducati on a two-year deal.

Lorenzo has struggled at Ducati after leaving Yamaha and could face similar problems when he switches to his new team.

Asked about the switch, Marquez said Lorenzo would definitely need some time to adjust, but that he expected him to be fast on the Honda as it is “closer to the Ducati”.

“You never know,” he said. “Of course Honda is a bike that is completely different to the Yamaha, but I think it is closer to the Ducati.

“So I think this will help a little bit, he is coming from Ducati. In the end, he’s a good rider, a good rider maybe needs a race, one day, one year [to adapt], you never know.

“But he will arrive, he will be fast, but it is important that it is a rider with a lot of experience, and also for the team he can give good information.”

Lorenzo’s signing came just a day after Honda announced that Dani Pedrosa was leaving at the end of the year.

Pedrosa has been tipped to announce his retirement, although there is speculation he may move to a satellite Yamaha team.