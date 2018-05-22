Marquez to try out F1 car

MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is making the switch to F1 – but only temporarily.

Marquez will get a taste of Formula 1 driving next month when he takes part in a private test in Austria organised by Red Bull.

Marquez and Honda MotoGP team-mate Dani Pedrosa will take part in the two-day test scheduled for June 5 and 6 at the Red Bull Ring, along with nine-time motocross world champion Tony Cairoli

Reports said that the car is likely to be an older model V8-powered machine from 2013 or earlier.

The trio are set to travel to Red Bull Racing’s F1 HQ in Milton Keynes in the next few days for a seat fitting and to practice in a simulator.

It will not be the first time in an F1 machine for Lorenzo, who also got to try out Lewis Hamilton’s 2014 title-winning Mercedes car at Silverstone in 2016.

Fellow MotoGP star Valentino Rossi is also no stranger to F1 cars. Between 2004 and 2010, the Doctor tried out for Ferrari on several occasions when he was considering switching sports before he eventually opted to stay on two wheels.