Marquez: I changed approach after Dovi crash

Le Mans MotoGP winner Marc Marquez revealed how he changed his race strategy after Andrea Dovizioso crashed out early on Sunday.

The Spaniard was concerned about Dovizioso’s pace in practice and qualifying, believing that he could very well challenge him come race day.

The Ducati rider got off too a good start, overtaking teammate Jorge Lorenzo for the lead but would crash out of the race on the fifth lap, prompting a change of strategy from Marquez.

“Before the race in the warm-up we were together for a few laps and we understood Dovizioso had something more, or we were very equal, and for that reason and the tyre choice it was maybe his strategy to push at the beginning,” the reigning world champion told crash.net.

“He was pushing a lot, more than normal, normally Dovi pushes at the beginning but then stays there to manage the tyres before pushing again at the end.

“He tried to lead the race immediately because he knew that I was coming when the tyre had the correct temperature. I was looking for him because he was the guy during the whole weekend who had a special pace.

“When he crashed my approach of the race changed a little bit and then I was more calm and I took more time as I saw that the front tyre was so critical.

“I changed my approach after as it made everything easier. Danilo was fast and Dovi was a little bit faster than Danilo. When I crash it is because someone is pushing me. He crashed because the others pushing him.”

Marquez currently leads the riders’ championship, sitting on 95 points, with Movistar Yamaha rider Maverick Vinales in pursuit on 59.