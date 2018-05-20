Marquez wins French MotoGP

Marc Marquez raced to victory in the French MotoGP at Le Mans on Sunday with Andrea Dovizioso and Johann Zarco crashing out.

In second place was Pramac Ducati’s Danilo Petrucci followed by Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi.

Honda rider Marquez now leads the rider standings by 36 points.

After a tough opening lap, Marquez had slumped to sixth as Jorge Lorenzo took an early lead over poleman Zarco and Dovizioso.

But Marquez showed his metal and by the end of the second lap was fourth, joining three other riders leading the pack.

Dovizioso overtook Zarco for second place on the third lap, who had just passed Lorenzo to take the lead.

But it was not to be Dovizioso’s day as he lost the front end of his factory Ducati and slid into the gravel as he went downhill at the La Chapelle right-hander, forcing his retirement.

Three laps later, Zarco fell at the Garage Vert double right-hander, ending his hopes of a maiden MotoGP win.

Lorenzo led ahead of Marquez but could not hang on to his lead as he was passed at La Chapelle on the 10th lap.

Petrucci managed to follow Marquez past Lorenzo on the next lap but couldn’t mount a challenge for the lead.

Marquez was able to reel off the remaining laps and claim victory by a final margin of 2.310 seconds.

After being passed by Petrucci, Lorenzo was then passed by Rossi, who moved ahead at La Chapelle to claim his podium.

Lorenzo ended up sixth after being passed by the Pramac Ducati of Jack Miller and then Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Maverick Vinales ended seventh while Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda) passed Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) on the last lap to grab the eighth spot.

Completing the top 10 was Suzuki’s Alex Rins.

Race Results:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 41m 49.773s

2. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 41m 52.083s

3. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 41m 55.123s

4. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 41m 56.087s

5. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 41m 57.192s

6. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 42m 0.128s

7. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42m 13.531s

8. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 42m 15.568s

9. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 15.979s

10. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 42m 17.710s

11. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 42m 22.077s

12. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 42m 24.735s

13. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 42m 27.654s

14. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 42m 28.072s

15. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 42m 31.759s

16. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 42m 35.033s

17. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 42m 46.645s

18. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 43m 1.890s

Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) DNF

Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) DNF

Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) DNF

Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) DNF

Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) DNF

Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) DNF