Crutchlow a doubt after big crash

Cal Crutchlow suffered no major injuries in his spectacular crash during MotoGP qualifying at Le Mans, although his participation in Sunday’s race remains in doubt.

LCR Honda rider Crutchlow was thrown from his RC213V toward the end of Saturday’s opening qualifying session.

The red flag came out as Crutchlow was checked out by medical staff, before he was taken to the circuit medical centre by stretcher and then onto a local hospital.

A detailed medical examination revealed no fractures, although Crutchlow complained of hip pain in the aftermath of the crash after landing heavily.

He will have more tests before a decision is made on whether he is fit to race.

Team boss Lucio Cecchinello said in a statement: “The most important thing first of all is that, after examination, both at the Le Mans medical centre and here at the hospital in Le Mans, Cal has suffered no fractures or major injuries.

“However, before Cal can be discharged from the hospital, he must undergo a series of blood tests and get their results.

“We will await the results of these tests and reports before making any further decisions, and will endeavour to keep the media and fans updated as soon as we have more information.”

Should he start, Crutchlow will begin in 13th place as he missed the Q2 cut.

Crutchlow is currently seventh in the championship standings, 32 points behind teammate and leader Marc Marquez.