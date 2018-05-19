Vinales tops FP3 at Le Mans

Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was quickest in the FP3 session ahead of Saturday’s qualifying for the French MotoGP at Le Mans.

Vinales’ time was an unofficial lap record time of 1:31.619s, and second was Honda’s Marc Marquez despite a crash followed by Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi.

Here are the times from #MotoGP FP3 and that all important top 10 ⏱#FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/SgwpGHjsdB — MotoGP™🇫🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) May 19, 2018

Due to cooler conditions, which initially affected the tyre grip on the Le Man’s track, saw Marquez set the pace on the individual session timesheet with a 1:32.515s.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow improved his pace jumping from 11th to fifth with a time of 1:32.262s, while Avintia’s Tito Rabat moved up to a provisional Q2 place in ninth early on FP3.

Home hero Johann Zarco guided his Tech3 Yamaha to top spot early in FP3 with a 1:32.258s then improved later in the session dipping underneath the lap record with a 1:31.866s with around a minute remaining.

The Frenchman was denied top spot, first by Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi, before Marquez went to the top of the pile with a 1:31.774s.

Friday pacesetter Andrea Dovizioso was only 15th in FP3, but his 1:31.936s from FP2 was good enough to keep him sixth overall.

Dani Pedrosa was a place ahead of Dovizioso in 14th on the FP3 timesheets but will face Q1 after ending the morning 16th overall following an early crash at Turn 12.

KTM duo Pol Espargaro [19th] and Bradley Smith [16th], Tom Luthi [23rd] and Xavier Simeon [24th] also crashed during FP3.

France – Practice 3

1. Maverick Vinales – Yamaha MotoGP – 1:31.619

2. Marc Marquez – Honda Team – 1:31.774 – +0.155

3. Valentino Rossi – Yamaha MotoGP – 1:31.810 – 0.191

4. Johann Zarco – Yamaha Tech 3 – 1:31.866 – 0.247

5. Jorge Lorenzo – Ducati Team – 1:32.981 – 1.362

6. Jack Miller – Pramac Racing – 1:32.064 – 0.445

7. Aleix Espargaro – Aprilia Racing – 1:32.135 – 0.516

8. Tito Rabat – Avintia Racing – 1:32.160 – 0.541

9. Andrea Iannone – Suzuki Ecstar – 1:32.179 – 0.560

10. Cal Crutchlow – LCR Honda – 1:32.262 – 0.643

11. Danilo Petrucci – Pramac Racing – 1:32.289 – 0.670

12. Alex Rins – Suzuki Ecstar – 1:32.295 – 0.676

13. Alvaro Bautista – Angel Nieto Team – 1:32.450 – 0.831

14. Dani Pedrosa – Honda Team – 1:32.525 – 0.906

15. Andrea Dovizioso – Ducati Team – 1:32.568 – 0.949

16. Bradley Smith – KTM Racing – 1:32.953 – 1.334

17. Franco Morbidelli – Marc VDS – 1:32.992 – 1.373

18. Hafizh Syahrin – Yamaha Tech 3 – 1:33.049 – 1.430

19. Pol Espargaro – KTM Racing – 1:33.075 – 1.456

20. Takaaki Nakagami – LCR Honda – 1:33.096 – 1.477

21. Scott Redding – Aprilia Racing – 1:33.107 – 1.488

22. Karel Abraham – Angel Nieto Team – 1:33.336 – 1.717

23. Thomas Luthi – Marc VDS – 1:33.603 – 1.984 –

24. Xavier Simeon – Avintia Racing – 1:34.002 – 2.383