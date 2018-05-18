FP2: Dovizioso on top after record lap

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso set the pace in Friday’s second practice session for the French GP at Le Mans.

On the day he announced a two-year contract extension with Ducati, the Italian MotoGP rider set a new qualifying record at the French ciruit in the dying moments of the session with a lap time of 1m31.971s.

That was 0.004 seconds clear of Jorge Lorenzo’s qualifying record from 2016 – although Dovizioso would go even quicker to end the day with a best time of 1m31.936s.

#MotoGP FP2 🏁 That's how you celebrate a new contract! By setting the fastest ever lap of Le Mans! @AndreaDovizioso 👏@marcmarquez93 was next up followed by @ValeYellow46 in third!#FrenchGP pic.twitter.com/FHmlUvEY7D — MotoGP™🇫🇷🏁 (@MotoGP) May 18, 2018

Honda’s Marc Marquez came closest to challenging for top spot, but ended the day 0.168s down in second.

It was all Yamaha for the rest of the top five, with Valentino Rossi grabbing third courtesy of a late surge, ahead of works team-mate Maverick Vinales and the Tech3’s Johann Zarco.

Jack Miller was sixth fastest for Pramac Ducati, ahead of KTM’s Pol Espargaro’s, Dani Pedrosa (Honda) and Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia).

The final spot in the top 10 went to Lorenzo on the second factory Ducati, leaving the likes of Cal Crutchlow, Danilo Petrucci and Andrea Iannone with work to do in FP3 if they want to be certain of securing an spot in the second part of qualifying automatically.

FP2 times

1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m31.936s – 20

2 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m32.104s 0.168s 19

3 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.179s 0.243s 22

4 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.204s 0.268s 17

5 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m32.279s 0.343s 21

6 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m32.302s 0.366s 22

7 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m32.414s 0.478s 18

8 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m32.466s 0.530s 21

9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m32.572s 0.636s 19

10 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m32.576s 0.640s 18

11 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m32.586s 0.650s 18

12 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m32.617s 0.681s 24

13 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m32.647s 0.711s 19

14 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m32.752s 0.816s 21

15 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m32.803s 0.867s 23

16 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m32.851s 0.915s 21

17 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m33.072s 1.136s 14

18 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m33.318s 1.382s 20

19 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m33.435s 1.499s 21

20 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m33.667s 1.731s 16

21 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m33.830s 1.894s 12

22 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m33.942s 2.006s 18

23 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m34.089s 2.153s 22

24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m34.311s 2.375s 17