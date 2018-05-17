Lorenzo, Dovi fired up for Le Mans

Jorge Lorenzo has said he was one of the fastest riders at the recent Spanish Grand Prix, and has promised the Ducati’s will be competitive at Le Mans this weekend.

Lorenzo qualified in fourth at Jerez and was in second place for much of the race before he crashed out following a spectacular collision with teammate Andrea Dovizioso and Honda’s Dani Pedrosa.

Currently 20th in the championship standings with just six points, Lorenzo said he is getting better on the Desmosedici, and is eager to get going at Le Mans, where he has a good record.

“After what happened at Jerez I can’t wait to race at Le Mans,” said the five-time French Grand Prix winner.

“As I said after the race, despite the crash I think that the information we picked up during the Spanish GP was very positive.

“We worked well throughout the weekend and improved my feeling with the Desmosedici GP. In the race, even though I didn’t have the best pace, I showed I was one of the quickest riders out there and this should be our starting point in every grand prix.

“The aim at Le Mans will be the same as always: to be competitive right from day 1 and be able to fight up at the front in the race.

“I’m full of energy and anxious to race on Sunday at a circuit where I’ve won many times in the past.”

Teammate Dovizioso agreed, adding that the Ducati had shown what it was capable of last time out.

“If we look at how competitive we were at Jerez, I’m convinced we can also go well at Le Mans, and so from this point of view I’m pretty unfazed,” he said.

“We demonstrated in the race on a track that on paper was not favourable for us, I believe that we have put the frighteners on our rivals just a little bit more.

“So I’m confident we can also do a good race in France.”