Rossi hopes for pace at Le Mans

Movistar Yamaha team rider Valentino Rossi is expecting he and teammate Maverick Vinales to be a lot faster as they head to this weekend’s French MotoGP at Le Mans.

The duo has struggled a bit so far this year with Rossi and Vinales, sixth and third respectively in the MotoGP standings with a podium apiece after four races.

Last time out at Le Mans, Vinales won the face after Rossi crashed out after their final lap tussle for the lead.

Rossi believes that with both riders knowing the Le Mans circuit well they will be looking to find that fast pace again at the legendary track.

“I’m happy we’re going to France next because on paper we should be fast in Le Mans – usually the Yamaha works well there,” Rossi said. “I think that at the moment the situation is difficult to predict because our rivals are strong, so we’ll see what our potential will be like.

“I expect to be a bit more competitive compared to the previous GP weekend, but I don’t know where we stand compared to the other bikes yet, so that will be interesting to find out.

“For sure my guys and I will do our best, as always, to make it a good race weekend.”

Have done extensive testing recently at Jerez and Mugello, Vinales is hoping to be closer to finding a solution to his grip issues of late.

“The race in Jerez was very difficult for us again this year. Fortunately, the tests last week were good,” said Vinales. “We are very close to finding the perfect set-up for me, so I‘m heading to Le Mans with a positive mindset.

“I have really good memories from my victory on the Yamaha last year, so hopefully we’ll be able to repeat the success we had there.

“Le Mans is a good track for us, it suits my riding style, and I think we can do a really good job. We’ll do our best to be at the top of the classification.”