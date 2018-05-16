Zarco targets home success at Le Mans

Frenchman Johann Zarco heads to the French MotoGP race this weekend hoping to get a first-ever premier class win at the legendary Le Mans circuit.

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 rider, who currently sits second with 58 points in the rider standings behind Honda’s Marc Marquez on 70 points, picked up his second podium of the season last time out in Spain and is keen to go one better this upcoming weekend.

RACE – P2 🥈

Je vis un rêve, quel bonheur d’être 2ème en Espagne ainsi qu’au championnat juste avant notre GP de France. Hâte de vous y retrouver !

I’m living a dream, so happy to be 2nd just before the French GP. Can’t wait to meet you there. 😃 #SpanishGP #JZ5 @Michelin_Sport pic.twitter.com/emy422aTmS — Johann Zarco (@JohannZarco1) May 6, 2018

In a press release issued by Monster Yamaha Tech3, Zarco is quoted as saying that he his motivated to shine at his home race.

“I’m pretty happy to come to my home Grand Prix being second in the Championship. I got a nice, but also lucky podium in Jerez, but this gave me a very high motivation and a big smile to start the French GP,” said the 27-year-old.

“I hope that the weather will be good, but even if we have some rain, I know my Yamaha bike well now and I know, that I have to relax on it in any case. Last year was one of the best races of the season, because in Le Mans I got my first ever MotoGP podium.

“I would like to fight for the victory, therefore I have to stay cool, work well with the team and we will see what will happen.

“I think the fact that all our fans will be there will deliver some more positive energy, maybe also some pressure, but I will change this pressure to even more positive energy, so we cross our fingers and arrive in Le Mans with full power.”