Marquez aiming to stay ‘positive’ in Le Mans

MotoGP championship race leader Marc Marquez arrives in France this week aiming for more of the same.

Repsol Honda rider Marquez earned his second successive victory at the Spanish Grand Prix last time out after team-mate Dani Pedrosa and Ducati riders Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo crashed out of the race following a spectacular collision.

The 25-year-old said he intends to maintain the momentum that currently sees him 12 points clear at the top of the standings by keeping the same positive mentality as usual.

“Le Mans is a track where we’ll have to work hard and do our best to try and keep the good momentum,” said Marquez.

“In the past, we’ve been able to win or get on the podium there on some occasions, and other times we’ve struggled to get on pace, but as I always say, every season is different.

“Of course there will be question marks about the weather, the tyres, and the setup, but our mentality and approach will be the same as always: positive.

“This year we’re already at a good level as we head to France, so we’ll see how the weekend goes. We’ll try to start well beginning on Friday and then fight for the podium on Sunday.”

While fully aware of the importance of this weekend for himself and his team, Marquez believes Le Mans will be a make or break race for rival outfit Yamaha.

“In terms of results it hasn’t been very good [for Honda], but I think it’s a bigger test for Yamaha, because if they don’t do well here it means they are in bad shape,” Marquez continued.

“Things change a lot from one circuit to the other. Yamaha may have struggled at Jerez, but in theory this is a Yamaha circuit.

“They have always been very fast.”