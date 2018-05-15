Crutchlow expecting much faster Silverstone lap-times

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow was first to sample the newly-resurfaced Silverstone asphalt circuit and believes lap-times will improve by around 1.5s for the British MotoGP which takes place in August.

On Monday, the 32-year-old Englishman did some demo laps on a Honda RC213V-S and said afterwards that it had been a privilege to have been the first MotoGP rider to have ridden on the new circuit, which was surfaced in February.

@calcrutchlow is out on track this morning. Can you guess the bike he is riding? #motogp pic.twitter.com/VDvUfyfXKr — Silverstone (@SilverstoneUK) May 14, 2018

“It’s been a privilege to be at Silverstone today and to see the work and investment that has gone into the improvements to the track,” Crutchlow said.

“Silverstone has listened to us as riders and they have resurfaced the entire circuit. I was really surprised at the consistency, and the grip levels across the entire lap were really impressive. The changes made are very good.

“Before the resurfacing, there were lots of changes to the track surface, lots of bumps and it made it a tough track to ride fast. Now, the consistency is incredible and that’s definitely going to have an impact on lap records.

“If I was to take a guess at the impact on lap times, I would think it’s going to be about 1.5 seconds a lap faster than before and that’s a massive amount of time to save each lap at MotoGP level.”

Crutchlow, who sits seventh in the standings with 38 points after four races, will be in action this upcoming weekend at the French Grand Prix at Le Mans.