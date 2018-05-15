Ducati: Dovizioso negotiations ‘not easy’

Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna says that despite contract negotiations with MotoGP rider Andrea Dovizioso not being easy he expects a decision to be made by Mugello on June 1-3.

The stumbling block in contract negotiations is that the Italian earns a fraction of what teammate Jorge Lorenzo earns. This despite Dovizioso being Ducati’s most successful rider since Casey Stoner.

Though win bonuses help even things out Dovizioso wants a significant basic salary increase for the 2019 MotoGP season.

In an interview carried out at the Imola World Superbike round, Dall’Igna acknowledged they would have to fix the issues as soon as possible and by Mugello, he hoped to have the answers.

“At the moment our focus is to find an agreement with Dovizioso. After that, we will try to start the negotiations with our other riders,” said Dall’Igna.

“I think that we have to fix this problem as soon as possible, but it’s not an easy negotiation and it takes time. I think that Mugello, for sure, we will tell yes or not.”

In the current MotoGP rider standings, Dovizioso is fifth on 46 points while teammate Lorenzo is 20th with six points and at the top is Honda’s Marc Marquez on 70 points.

Lorenzo tested a new frame and another chassis at Mugello last week to help improve results according to Dall’Igna.

“Honestly, it’s not a real new chassis because this was the chassis that Dovizioso used from the beginning of the season,” Dall’Igna said. “We have the possibility to try this new chassis with Dovizioso during the winter test and so we started from the first race with this chassis.

“The differences between the two are not huge, so we took the decision not to test this chassis with Lorenzo before he will be in a position to evaluate properly the chassis. After Jerez, I think he is in a position to make this job and so we tried this new chassis, also with him. But it’s not something completely different.

“We have something [more] in mind and we will test something new with Michele [Pirro] in the next month and after that, we will see depending on the results.”

The next MotoGP round takes place in France at the legendary Le Mans circuit this upcoming weekend.