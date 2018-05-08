Zarco fastest in post-Jerez testing

Johann Zarco finished fastest in MotoGP’s post Spanish Grand Prix test session on Monday, setting a time just outside the Jerez lap record of Cal Crutchlow.

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 star, who finished second in Sunday’s race, clocked a best time of 1m 37.730s on his 53rd of 63 laps – just a tenth of a second slower than the Brit’s new record mark set during qualifying last weekend.

The Frenchman’s fastest lap was one of just two under the 1m 38s mark, with Crutchlow coming in second 0.217s behind him.

Honda’s Dani Pedrosa was third (+0.250s) while Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales was fourth (+0.409s) and race winner Marc Marquez came in fifth (+0.502s).

Team-mate Hafizh Syahrin of Malaysia missed Monday’s test as he continues to recover from a high-speed cycling accident last week.

“The base set-up we had during the weekend was good enough, but we wanted to work on it more today and with used tyres – and even new tyres – the control of the bike was feeling better. So I’m happy about that,” Zarco said afterwards.

“We wanted to have more control also with the electronics, because sometimes I comment that, ‘my bike feels good with the chassis, with the grip, but I feel we are losing time because of the electronics’. Now we tried different things to have a better control of it.”

Zarco, a former two-time Moto2 world champion, said that “what I learned in Moto2 is helping me”.

“I don’t know, it’s just what I’m doing is working well,” he added.

“Last year I said I’m still not using 100 percent of the bike, so the target this year is to be close to 100% of the capacity of the bike every weekend. I’m still working on it and step by step I’m getting closer.

Asked how close to 100 percent he was, Zarco replied: “Depends, but I think around 93 – that’s a good number at the moment!”

The next race on the MotoGP calendar is the French Grand Prix at Le Mans on May 20.