Rossi concerned about Yamaha YZR-M1

Despite finishing fifth in Jerez, Valentino Rossi believes his Yamaha YZR-M1 needs plenty of work if he is to compete for podiums this season and the Italian is aware that time is slipping away.

Rossi struggled for grip the entire weekend at the Spanish MotoGP. This was illustrated by his 10th place finish in qualifying.

At the time of the pile-up involving Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso in the main race on Sunday, Rossi was eighth. He was then able to claim fifth but has warned that that feat shouldn’t be celebrated as the bike was simply not quick enough.

“To arrive in the fifth position after my speed in the weekend is positive, and in the end now I feel quite happy,” Rossi said.

“But this is not a good news to be happy after a race like this, our technical situation is like this.

“For me, is very clear what we have to do on the bike and it’s true we need time, but Yamaha have to do an effort to try to shorten the time because if not we need another season.

“So I hope that Yamaha give to us the maximum support to be competitive, because like this today [Sunday] my race was good, I had a good pace, but without the incident in front I arrive eighth.”

Rossi believes the problems with the bike are partly mechanical but mainly electrical.

The MotoGP season next heads to France on the weekend starting 18 May and Rossi (40 points) and his Yamaha teammate, Maverick Vinales (50 points), have plenty of work to do to stay in touch with Championship leader Marc Marquez (70 points).