Pedrosa: I didn’t know what hit me

Dani Pedrosa has said he never saw Jorge Lorenzo cutting back to retake second place just before their spectacular crash at the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

Pedrosa, Lorenzo and championship leader Andrea Dovizioso were all vying for second position during the race when Lorenzo made contact with Pedrosa, causing the collision that ended up with all three of them crashing out of the race.

Pedrosa said that as he was hanging over the other side of his bike so was unsighted and failed to spot Lorenzo’s move.

He added that he next thing he knew he was in the air.

“I couldn’t really make an overtake in the braking because I was losing so much in the straights compared to them so I was never close. So I waiting until the end of the race to see if their tyres may lose some traction and I can stay more close to overtake, or maybe take the chance for some mistake,” said Pedrosa.

“Finally, in that point, they made a mistake. They both went wide and – I was not going faster otherwise I couldn’t keep my line. I did my normal line but they went slower because they were outside. The thing is that Jorge cut down from Dovi after the pass and he wanted to recover his position and maybe he didn’t expect me there for some reason.

“The next thing I know, boom, a big hit with Jorge. Unfortunately this ended with a crash for all three. What I can say is in that moment there is one point that I’m watching them going wide, but then I started turning and I’m completely on the right side of my bike and I can’t see anything. Even if I want, you don’t see because you are leaning on the other side.

“Instead, Lorenzo was leaning on the inside. He can, more-or-less, see me and also I think when you go out of the racing line you must check when you recover to the line. But finally we touch, and we crash, and there’s nothing we can do now.”

Dovizioso, meanwhile, blamed Pedrosa for the incident, saying that he was the one with a view of the two riders in front.

“I think the biggest mistake comes from Dani, because he was behind us,” said Dovizioso.

“He entered a bit faster than his normal way. If you enter faster than normal and somebody is in front of you, because we were in front of Dani, we decide the line.

“But Dani is behind, and he is able to manage the situation and he just cut inside, faster than every lap.

“And created a crash. For sure he did a mistake.”

None of the riders were penalised for the incident, although Dovizioso was the biggest loser as he dropped from first to fifth in the standings, 24 points behind eventual winner Marc Marquez.