Marquez always believed he would win

After finishing first at the his home Spanish Grand Prix despite starting the race from fifth position, Marc Marquez has claimed he always felt that he was the man to beat in Jerez.

Marquez was forced to fight his way through the field on Sunday as he failed to deliver the goods during qualifying.

Even before Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Dani Pedrosa had crashed out in a nasty incident, Marquez was already leading the race.

Speaking at a post-race interview, Marquez rubbished the possibility of the aforementioned trio catching him if they never crashed out, saying that he felt he was the favourite in the build-up to Sunday’s main event.

“I was convinced before the race that I was able to win,” explained Marquez.

“Ok, we started on the second row but anyway today I was clever. I pushed, here the race is very long and you must manage many things.”

The victory was an important one for the Spaniard. He now leads the Championship with 70 points.

In second is Johann Zarco with 58 points – he was given a massive boost as he finished behind Marquez due to the crash which took place in front of him. Zarco was well off the pace at the time of the incident.