Marquez wins after Jerez carnage

Marc Marquez earned his second successive victory of the MotoGP season in Jerez on Sunday after a dramatic Spanish Grand Prix that saw three of his rivals crash out in spectacular fashion.

Johann Zarco finished in second place while Andrea Iannone grabbed third, the duo capitalising after Jorge Lorenzo, Dani Pedrosa and Andrea Dovizioso had taken each other out while vying for second place.

Lorenzo had taken the lead early and stayed out in front as Marquez slowly made his way through the field from his grid position of fifth.

Pole holder Cal Crutchlow then slid out of contention while in fourth place with 18 laps to go when he lost his front wheel on turn one.

Shortly afterwards, Marquez assumed control, surging past Lorenzo right at the end of lap number eight, slipping inside his compatriot on the inside of Turn 13.

The Spaniard consolidated his position at the front before big drama occurred with eight laps left as Dani Pedrosa, Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo all crashed out to leave Marquez way out in front with a seven second lead.

Marquez kept his cool and completed the win to take the lead at the top of the standings for the first time this season.

Zarco came in five seconds behind Marquez while Iannone won the battle for third, just ahead Danilo Petrucci in fourth and Valentino Rossi, who finished fifth.

Results:

1 Marc MARQUEZ Honda Honda 41’39.678

2 Johann ZARCO Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha +5.241

3 Andrea IANNONE Team SUZUKI ECSTAR Suzuki +8.214

4 Danilo PETRUCCI Alma Pramac Ducati +8.617

5 Valentino ROSSI Movistar Yamaha Yamaha +8.743

6 Jack MILLER Alma Pramac Racing Ducati +9.768

7 Maverick VIÑALES Movistar Yamaha Yamaha +13.543

8 Alvaro BAUTISTA Angel Nieto Ducati +14.076

9 Franco MORBIDELLI Marc VDS Honda +16.822

10 Mika KALLIO Red Bull KTM KTM +19.405

11 Pol ESPARGARO Red Bull KTM KTM +21.149

12 Takaaki NAKAGAMI LCR Honda Honda +21.174

13 Bradley SMITH Red Bull KTM KTM +21.765

14 Tito RABAT Reale Avintia Racing Ducati +22.103

15 Scott REDDING Aprilia Racing Team Gresini Aprilia +36.755

16 Hafizh SYAHRIN Monster Yamaha Tech 3 Yamaha +41.861

17 Xavier SIMEON Reale Avintia Racing Ducati +49.241

18 Karel ABRAHAM Angel Nieto Team Ducati 1 Lap

Not Classified:

Jorge LORENZO Ducati Ducati 8 Laps

Andrea DOVIZIOSO Ducati Ducati 8 Laps

Dani PEDROSA Repsol Honda Honda 8 Laps

Cal CRUTCHLOW LCR Honda Honda 9 Laps

Thomas LUTHI Marc VDS Honda 14 Laps

Alex RINS SUZUKI Suzuki 20 Laps