Crutchlow grabs stunning pole in Jerez

Cal Crutchlow stormed to a lap record around Jerez to claim a superb pole position for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

The Brit would top the timetables in a close qualifying session under the Spanish sun, where just over a tenth of a second separated second place from ninth.

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was in pole position when Crutchlow went out for his second stint, where he clocked a flying 1m 37.752 to unseat the Ducati rider.

Fellow Honda rider Dani Pedrosa would go second fastest late in the session before a final flying lap from Crutchlow on his LCR Honda saw him improve his already impressive time to 1m 37.653s, a full quarter second quicker than Pedrosa.

The Brit takes his first pole in 29 races! And what a way to do it 💪#SpanishGP pic.twitter.com/4FKx6fY7d2 — MotoGP™🇪🇸🏁 (@MotoGP) May 5, 2018

The talented Johann Zarco also produced some late pace to edge into third, while veteran Jorge Lorenzo completes the front row of the grid in Jerez. Marquez would have to settle for fifth in the end.

It was a disappointing afternoon for Movistar Yamaha, as nine-time MotoGP winner Valentino Rossi amd teammate Maverick Vinales will start from tenth and 11th respectively.

Rookie Takaaki Nakagami of Japan impressed as the fastest newcomer on his LCR Honda, claiming 14th position.

Results:

1. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 37.653s

2. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 37.912s +0.259s

3. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 37.956s +0.303s

4. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 37.969s +0.316s

5. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 37.977s +0.324s

6. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 37.984s +0.331s

7. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 37.987s +0.334s

8. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 38.029s +0.376

9. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 38.086s +0.433s

10. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 38.267s +0.614s

11. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 38.281s +0.628s

12. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 38.522s +0.869s

13. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 38.389s

14. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 38.481s

15. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 38.544s

16. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 38.598s

17. Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 38.610s

18. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 38.752s

19. Mika Kallio FIN Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 38.759s

20. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 38.838s

21. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 38.961s

22. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 39.135s

23. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 39.146s

24. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 39.708s

25. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 39.918s