FP2: Crutchlow fastest as Marquez crashes

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow was fastest in Friday’s second free practice session at the Spanish GP, as home favourite Marc Marquez suffered a crash.

Marquez led the way for most of the session, but opted against using a soft rear tyre in the closing minutes and took a tumble at the Dry Sac right-hander.

Already quick in the morning session where he finished second, Marquez soon set the afternoon benchmark with a lap of 1m39.028s.

He would improve to a 1m38.863s, but with the teams opting for new tyres, Tech3 Yamaha’s Johann Zarco soon went under Marquez’s time, as did Crutchlow with a 1m38.749s.

Zarco went one better to retake top spot, only for Crutchlow to immediately reclaim first place with a 1m38.614s – which proved enough to end the day on top.

Dani Pedrosa also came to the fore, producing the second fastest lap of the afternoon to push Zarco down to third.

Suzuki’s Andrea Iannone was fourth, followed by Marquez, who could do no better than fifth after his fall.

Ducati trio Andrea Dovizioso, Jorge Lorenzo and Pramac’ Jack Miller occupied the next three spots, with the Yamahas of Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales rounding out the top 10.

Vinales is not currently on course to claim an automatic Q2 spot – as his time was slower than the FP1 effort of KTM’s Pol Espargaro.

FP2 times

1 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1m38.614s – 20

2 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1m38.642s 0.028s 20

3 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m38.705s 0.091s 20

4 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1m38.709s 0.095s 21

5 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m38.863s 0.249s 19

6 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1m39.068s 0.454s 20

7 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 1m39.076s 0.462s 19

8 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m39.102s 0.488s 17

9 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1m39.248s 0.634s 19

10 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1m39.514s 0.900s 19

11 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1m39.541s 0.927s 19

12 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m39.541s 0.927s 19

13 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 1m39.575s 0.961s 21

14 Mika Kallio KTM KTM 1m39.661s 1.047s 19

15 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 1m39.694s 1.080s 21

16 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m39.723s 1.109s 17

17 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m39.888s 1.274s 24

18 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 1m39.948s 1.334s 19

19 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 1m39.951s 1.337s 18

20 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 1m39.969s 1.355s 17

21 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1m40.003s 1.389s 15

22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 1m40.241s 1.627s 17

23 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1m40.488s 1.874s 19

24 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 1m40.536s 1.922s 15

25 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 1m40.663s 2.049s 17