Dovizioso edges Marquez in first practice at Jerez

MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso ruled the roost in the first practice session ahead of this weekend’s Spanish GP.

The Italian edged Honda’s Marc Marquez into second place by just 0.007s.

Marquez was leading the way until late on, when Dovizioso snatched the lead after managing to improve in the final sector, despite coming across Alvaro Bautista’s Aspar Ducati.

Third place on the timesheets went to Pol Espargaro, who finished just 0.043s back. The Spaniard announced a new two-year KTM deal on Wednesday.

The session started with Dovizioso’s team-mate Jorge Lorenzo leading the way, although Marquez soon took over at the top with several below-1m40 runs.

LCR Honda’s Cal Crutchlow would eventually match Marquez’ best time to the split second with a 1m39.548s, at which point Valentino Rossi suddenly shot to the top.

With five minutes left, Espargaro took over at the top with a 1m39.311s, but his effort was quickly surpassed by Marquez and then Dovizioso, who would top the session with a time of 1m39.268s less than a minute before the end of the session.

Pramac pair Danilo Petrucci and Jack Miller finished fourth and fifth, while Rossi was the top Yamaha rider in sixth ahead of Tech3 Yamaha rider Johann Zarco and Crutchlow.

Rossi’s team-mate Maverick Vinales was ninth, with Aprilia’s Scott Redding completing the top 10.

Results

1 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1m39.268s 18

2 Marc Marquez Honda 0.007s 21

3 Pol Espargaro KTM 0.043s 19

4 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 0.161s 20

5 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 0.215s 18

6 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.220s 21

7 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha 0.250s 20

8 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 0.280s 20

9 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 0.291s 16

10 Scott Redding Aprilia 0.317s 17

11 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 0.346s 21

12 Mika Kallio KTM 0.549s 21

13 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 0.631s 17

14 Dani Pedrosa Honda 0.666s 20

15 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 0.718s 19

16 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 0.739s 20

17 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati 0.764s 18

18 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati 0.925s 20

19 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 1.098s 22

20 Bradley Smith KTM 1.103s 19

21 Alex Rins Suzuki 1.269s 20

22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda 1.317s 21

23 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda 1.337s 21

24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati 2.203s 19

25 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha 2.806s 19