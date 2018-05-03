Rossi backs Lorenzo to come good

Valentino Rossi said he expects former team-mate Jorge Lorenzo to find some form this weekend in Spain.

While his Ducati team-mate Andrea Dovizioso leads the championship race by a single point from Honda’s Marc Marquez, Lorenzo is currently way back in 16th place after a disappointing start to the new season.

Lorenzo was forced to retire in Qatar, while he finished 15th in Argentina and 11th-place in the US last time out.

Seven-time MotoGP champ Rossi, a former partner of Lorenzo’s at Yamaha, said he understands the Spaniard’s predicament as he also struggled during his time at Ducati.

“It’s a difficult situation and very frustrating,” said Rossi, who failed to win a race during that period. “For my part, it wasn’t easy to keep believing in myself and finding motivation.”

“But Lorenzo is a very strong rider and in my opinion he will be strong at Jerez.

“I don’t know what I would advise him to do, it’s something he has to feel for himself.”

Lorenzo, who has three victories at Jerez, finished on the podium last season, and said he expects to do better as the competition swings through Europe.

“Last year, without the new aero [fairing], I finished third,” Lorenzo said.

“It’s a track I like, the tarmac is quite grippy, not so many bumps. Theoretically I would be fast there.

“The next tracks will be better for us – Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello for sure, Montmelo. Probably we will have more fun.”