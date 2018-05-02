Marquez looking forward to Jerez

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez, who trails Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso by one point in the MotoGP rider standing, says he is targeting success in front of his home fans at this weekends race in Jerez.

Last time out, Marquez brushes aside his three-place grid penalty to dominate the Austin MotoGP for his perfect sixth COTA victory in a row.

At Jerez, Marquez has not had quite the same success as in Austin but has been on the podium all five times he has raced on the circuit including a victory in 2014.

In an interview, the defending world champion said the Honda team were heading to Europe with an open mind for the tricky, traditional circuits they will face after their Texas success.

“We arrive in Spain following a great weekend and a great result in Texas, but now a new phase begins in Europe, where we’ll see the level of every team and rider,” Marquez said.

“Here, the circuits are generally different and more ‘traditional’, starting with Jerez, which is a tighter, slower, and more difficult track than the ones like Austin. We had a good setup there, and now it will be important to also find a good base for circuits like Jerez.”

The Jerez track, which has been recently resurfaced, is expected to be slower and more challenging than in Texas, but Honda was able to have a days testing on March 26.

Marquez maintains that he and the team are ready for the challenges in Jerez this weekend.

“We had a good test there at the end of March, and we’ll approach it with a positive mentality,” Marquez said. “Racing in front of my home crowd and my fan club will, of course, add to the good feeling and atmosphere.

“We’ll keep working hard and focusing on consistency, which is a crucial point for the title chase; I think Dovi will be a great rival, as he was last year.

“Anyway, this year I feel really good on the bike: In Qatar, Argentina, and Austin, the confidence was always there, and that’s the most important thing. We’re just one point behind in the championship, so we must continue this way.”