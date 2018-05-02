Dovizioso remains circumspect despite lead

Current MotoGP championship leader Andrea Dovizioso is concerned about how his Ducati machine will cope with the rest of the season.

Dovizioso has enjoyed a solid start to the 2018 season, leading by one point over defending champion Marc Marquez after three rounds. However, the Italian is concerned ahead of this weeks’ round at Jerez in Spain that the Ducati will not be at it’s best.

"The championship is very close, so not important, but at the end it means we manage the three races in a good way," he told Autosport.

"Not in a perfect way, but in a good way. We have to see if Mugello [in Italy in June] will be like last year or not. I am not so relaxed about that.

"It looks like Suzuki is stronger and a lot of riders are stronger than last year."

Dovizioso went on to air his concerns about his Ducati, which has been struggling mid-corner and lacking acceleration.

"We confirm still our negative point is too big," he added.

"In the end I took the maximum, we already knew before the race we couldn't be fast in this [Austin] track. We know where we improved during the winter and we knew it was a problem.

"It is logical that during the winter you work and you expect to improve, but in the end not that much, because it's only when you arrive at certain tracks you understand in detail where you are. We are still not as competitive as our opponents in the middle of the corner."