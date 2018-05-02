Zarco eager to do even better at Jerez

Johann Zarco returns to Jerez this weekend eager to improve upon his impressive fourth place finish at last year’s Spanish GP.

The then rookie Zarco finished as the top Yamaha rider at Jerez in 2017 after a memorable race that saw him hold a podium place for a large portion of the contest before he eventually finished behind Dani Pedrosa, Marc Marquez and Jorge Lorenzo.

This year, the 27-year old Frenchman, is keen to do even better.

“We’re back to Europe with the Spanish GP in Jerez, a track, that I think everybody likes and I enjoy it, too. I’ve got some great memories from last year and I want an even better souvenir this year,” said Zarco.

“I feel the bike well and after Texas I needed some time to get along with the jetlag, which was quite difficult this time. It took me two days to have the full energy during the day back, but now I feel ready enough and I’m just happy to be back on my bike.

The Monster Yamaha Tech3 rider currently lies in fourth place in the standings on 38 points, just eight behind leader Andrea Dovizioso.

“I’ll try to push the Yamaha in the right way to fight for the victory, if we are able to do so. Let’s trust in the victory and the podium and wait and see what happens.”