Lorenzo fires shots at Rossi in new book

Jorge Lorenzo has released a new book called ‘What I learnt before 30’ and in it is a certain snippet that makes scathing claims that Valentino Rossi copied him in a number of respects upon his return to Yamaha in 2013.

Lorenzo and Rossi have history. The two were both at Yamaha between 2008 and 2010. During which time Rossi won two Championships (2008 and 2009) and Lorenzo won one championship (2010). It was also during that period that Rossi famously asked for a literal wall to be put between his and Lorenzo’s garages in order to stop his teammate from benefiting from his set up information.

Under fiery circumstances, Rossi then left Yamaha for Ducati where he spent two horrible seasons finishing seventh in 2011 and sixth in 2012 while Lorenzo remained to claim second in 2011 and win the championship in 2012.

All that prompted a return to Yamaha for Rossi in 2013. The dynamics of his relationship with Lorenzo had changed by then though. The Spaniard had established himself as the top-dog at Yamaha, the status the Italian had previously enjoyed.

With roles reversed somewhat, it was in 2013 that Lorenzo wrote that Rossi was copying both his bike settings and his training regime and that Maio Meregalli was in on the scheme too.

“Rossi had come back to Yamaha and they wanted his results to improve,” a snippet of the book reads.

“I found out that my trainer, Antonio Casciano, had met with Rossi and his trainer in Tavullia. He had explained my training method to him and so I decided to stop working with Antonio.

“Valentino started to train with the exact same bikes that I had been using in Gerno, doing exactly the same exercises. Coincidence or not, he started to be more competitive.

“I decided to talk to Maio – I could accept that they would copy the settings before each race, but that was too much.

“I preferred that Meregalli did not attend the technical meetings we would hold after each session, I suspected he was passing everything on to Rossi’s team.

“You can’t give an advantage and let them copy you. Everything that gives you an advantage over your rivals, you have to keep secret.”

The pair will continue their feud in Spain this weekend as MotoGP heads to Andalucia for round four of the championship.