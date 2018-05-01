Moto2’s Gardner out after breaking both legs

Tech3 Moto2 rider Remy Gardner is likely to be out for several weeks after breaking both his legs and an ankle in a training accident in Spain.

The young Australian is currently recovering in hospital in Barcelona. He will be replaced by Hector Garzo for this weekend’s MotoGP in Jerez.

Tech3 boss Herve Poncharal said: “It’s very disappointing news that we received today from Wayne Gardner informing us, that Remy apparently broke his two legs and one ankle, which means of course he won’t be in Jerez.”

“It looks like he could be out for a few weeks, so clearly, he won’t be able to race this weekend, which is a big shame, because Remy was having the best start of his young career in Moto2 with a good race in Qatar, a really, really strong race in Argentina. Texas was a bit less competitive, but still holding a good position in the championship.

“For sure after having nine days of testing in Jerez, we were looking for a good performance there.

“Unfortunately, it is what it is and he isn’t the first one with an accident in training. Every year, race by race, MotoGP Championship riders are getting injured while training. It’s a shame, but this is life.

“We are proud to announce that Hector Garzo… who also replaced Xavi Vierge last year, when he was out due to injury at the Sachsenring, will be back in the Tech3 Racing team, this time replacing Remy Gardner, so we are happy to see him again and we hope he will be as impressive as he was for his first outing in the Moto2 World Championship.

”We will do everything we can to make [Hector] feel comfortable without too much pressure. He knows Jerez, he’s from Spain and hopefully he can make us forget the disappointment of Remy’s absence.”

Commenting on the news, Garzo said: “I’m really happy to have another opportunity with the Tech3 Racing team, although it’s a pity to have to take over the place of Remy.”

“I wish him a very fast recovery! I will give my best for my second GP.”