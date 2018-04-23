Marquez reflects on ‘extra’ motivation

Defending MotoGP champion Marc Marquez revealed he had some extra motivation pushing him to a superb victory in Austin on Sunday.

The Spaniard romped to a sixth consecutive win at the Circuit of the Americas, virtually leading from start to finish.

While he has remained quick, Marquez has been in the headlines for the wrong reasons of late, revitalising his feud with old rival Valentino Rossi in Argentina and receiving a three place grid penalty for impeding Maverick Vinales in qualifying.

Nonetheless, Marquez converted that negative energy into a positive result on Sunday.

"Of course, this weekend I feel extra pressure and another motivation, but the motivation is related about I like to speak on the track," the 25-year-old told crash.net.

"There is a way. So for that reason I tried to open a big gap today. That's it. When I feel extra pressure I like it and I feel more comfortable. Sometimes is opposite, but this weekend was in a good way. That give me that extra push that in that change direction you need."

Marquez added that with the penalty dropping him from pole to fourth on the grid and controversy from Argentina, he changed his race strategy.

"Honestly, after what happened in Argentina, today I changed my strategy and I tried to lead from the beginning and open the gap, because I feel in the practice that it was possible,” he continued.

"Then I do. When I saw five seconds, then Viñales was there and then I pushed a little bit more. I increased to seven seconds and then I stayed there for just finish the race."

It's early doors yet, but the result sees Marquez move to second in the riders championship, one point behind Andrea Dovizioso.