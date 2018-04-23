Rossi rues Texas temps after fourth-place finish

Valentino Rossi said he was disappointed to miss out on a podium in Sunday’s MotoGP Grand Prix of the Americas, blaming the warm Texas weather for his struggles.

The Movistar Yamaha rider finished fourth behind eventual winner Marc Marquez, teammate Maverick Vinales and Andrea Ianonne at the Circuit of the Americas, but later said he could have put up more of a challenge of it were not for the hot conditions.

“It was a good weekend because we were always in the top five,” said the 39-year-old. “But in the race, I hoped and expected to be a bit stronger to fight for the podium.”

“I know that Marquez and Maverick were a bit stronger, I hoped I’d be fast enough to fight for the podium with Iannone, but Andrea was faster than me so I was not able to arrive and attack.”

“I suffer a bit in the hot conditions because the front (tyre) gave me more problems than in the practice so we have to see now, we have to work.”

The MotoGP veteran added that he was looking forward to a different challenge when the competition hits Europe next month for the Spanish GP at the Circuito de Jerez.

“The next round is in ten days and will be in Europe, in Europe the situation is different, last year we suffer a lot so this year will be important to understand if we are competitive.”