Marquez makes it six in a row in Austin

Marc Marquez continued his love affair with the Circuit of the Americas track, winning for a sixth consecutive time in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

The Spaniard has won every edition of COTA since its addition to the MotoGP calendar in 2013.

Marquez was forced to start from fourth on the grid after receiving a three place grid penalty for obstructing Pol Espargaro in qualifying.

But it didn't take long for him to move into the lead, passing Andrea Ionne for the lead by the end of the opening lap. It was a lead the Honda rider would never relinquish.

The defending MotoGP champion would cross the line in splendid isolation, over three seconds ahead of Movistar Yamaha's Maverick Vinales, while Iannone completed the podium.

Nine-time MotoGP champion Valentino Rossi would settle for fourth after an average weekend on his Yamaha, while the battle for fifth would see Cal Crutchlow crash out, leaving Andrea Dovizioso to take fifth. The result sees the Ducati rider move to the top of the riders standings, one point ahead of Marquez.

Jerez in Spain hosts the next round of the MotoGP season on the 6th of May.

Race results:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 41m 52.002s

2. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 41m 55.562s

3. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 41m 58.706s

4. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 42m 1.589s

5. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 42m 5.572s

6. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 42m 6.233s

7. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 42m 10.203s

8. Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 42m 20.539s

9. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 42m 20.673s

10. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 20.877s

11. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 42m 23.357s

12. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 42m 26.995s

13. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 42m 29.266s

14. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 42m 31.337s

15. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 42m 32.889s

16. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 42m 40.477s

17. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 42m 41.997s

18. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 42m 43.117s

19. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 42m 51.057s

20. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 42m 51.749s

21. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 42m 52.515s

Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) DNF

Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* DNF

Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) DNF