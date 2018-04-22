Marquez grabs pole position at COTA

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez grabbed pole position for the Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas in a drama-filled MotoGP qualifying session on Saturday.

After taking a tumble at Turn 13, Marquez headed back to the garage on the back of a scooter but came back out to get his sixth pole position at the Circuit of the Americas.

Joining him on the front row of the grid, second quickest was Maverick Viñales (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) and third spot went to Andrea Iannone (ITA Suzuki Ecstar).

Johann Zarco (Monster Yamaha Tech 3) will start fourth and next, is Valentino Rossi (Movistar Yamaha MotoGP) just 0.019s back. Sixth was Jorge Lorenzo (Ducati Team) 0.065s behind the Italian.

Championship leader Cal Crutchlow (LCR Honda Castrol) is next in seventh followed by Andrea Dovizioso (Ducati Team).

Dani Pedrosa (Repsol Honda Team) completes the third row a week and a bit after surgery on a broken wrist sustained in the Argentina GP.

Completing the top twelve is Danilo Petrucci (Alma Pramac Racing), Alex Rins (Team Suzuki Ecstar) and Pol Espargaro (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing).

Qualifying:

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 2m 3.658s

2. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.406s

3. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +0.551s

4. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) +0.552s

5. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.571s

6. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) +0.636

7. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) +0.798s

8. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) +1.207s

9. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) +1.305s

10. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) +1.400s

11. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) +1.602s

12. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) +2.171s