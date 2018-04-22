FP3: Marquez on top in Austin

Repsol Honda rider Marc Marquez topped the Free Practice 3 session at the Austin MotoGP on Saturday.

Johann Zarco on his Monster Yamaha Tech3 was next 0.417s back and third quickest was Suzuki Ecstar rider Andrea Iannone.

It started raining in the last five minutes of the session after Zarco had broken into the top 10 at the expense of Aleix Espargaro, who will now lead the Qualifying 1 riders.

There have been complaints from riders about having major problems with the bumpy surface, especially on the back straight and turn 18.

According to reports, more rain has been predicted for the afternoon qualifying session.

FP3 times:

1. 93 Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 338.5 2'04.608

2. 5 Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech +0.417

3. 29 Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 0.198

4. 35 Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda CASTROL 0.244

5. 4 Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team 0.003

6. 26 Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team 0.034

7. 25 Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 0.182

8. 42 Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 0.018

9. 46 Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 0.095

10. 45 Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 0.124

11. 99 Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team 0.006

12. 9 Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing 1.321

13. 41 Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 0.214

14. 30 Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU 0.083

15. 53 Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing 0.077

16. 43 Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing 0.238

17. 44 Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 0.055

18. 12 Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 0.097

19. 55 Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 0.116

20. 38 Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 0.139

21. 10 Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing 0.115

22. 17 Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team 0.103

23. 19 Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team 0.060

24. 21 Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 0.10