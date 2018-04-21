FP2: Iannone pips Marquez to grab top spot

Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone surprised everyone by setting the fastest time in the dying seconds of Friday's second practice sessions for the Americas MotoGP.

A repeat of FP1 looked on the cards as the session wound down, with reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez topping the timesheets ahead of Yamaha duo Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi in second and third.

Sunshine and scraped elbows. MotoGP, you are a beauty. 😍 #AmericasGP pic.twitter.com/6CZyoeY7H6 — Circuit of The Americas (@COTA) April 20, 2018

Marquez had managed to lead the way despite taking a tumble after losing the front end as he turned into the Turn 11 left-hander.

The reigning champion takes his first fall of the season on Turn 11 at @COTA#MotoGP | 🎥 https://t.co/r9Hv1TZWLq pic.twitter.com/1Kuo3KW3a5 — MotoGP™🏁🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) April 20, 2018

He was able to get back on his bike and coast to the pits, re-emerging to set a series of quicker times, culminating with a 2m04.655s that looked set to go unchallenged.

But Iannone had his own ideas, whipping out an amazing time of 2m04.599s on his final lap of the session to beat Marquez and take first place.

Vinales was pushed down to third, 0.264s off the pace, ahead of Yamaha team-mate Rossi.

Crutchlow completed the top five on his LCR Honda, ahead of Suzuki's Alex Rins, and the Ducatis of Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso.

Aleix Espargaro finished ninth for Aprilia, while the injured Dani Pedrosa managed to improve from 21st in FP1 to 10th this time around.

That's a wrap from #MotoGP on day one – here's the times and those riders heading through to Q2 ⏱ pic.twitter.com/4RqTBsJTtG — MotoGP™🏁🇺🇸 (@MotoGP) April 20, 2018

FP2 times

1 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 2m04.599s

2 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 2m04.655s 0.056s

3 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 2m04.863s 0.264s

4 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 2m04.958s 0.359s

5 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 2m05.088s 0.489s

6 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 2m05.452s 0.853s

7 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 2m05.487s 0.888s

8 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 2m05.647s 1.048s

9 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 2m05.739s 1.140s

10 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 2m05.761s 1.162s

11 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 2m05.889s 1.290s

12 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 2m05.910s 1.311s

13 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 2m05.933s 1.334s

14 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 2m06.016s 1.417s

15 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 2m06.078s 1.479s

16 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 2m06.219s 1.620s

17 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 2m06.397s 1.798s

18 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 2m06.555s 1.956s

19 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 2m06.625s 2.026s

20 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 2m06.640s 2.041s

21 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 2m06.683s 2.084s

22 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 2m07.033s 2.434s

23 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 2m07.136s 2.537s

24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 2m08.021s 3.422s