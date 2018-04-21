Marc Marquez leads Yamaha duo in FP1

Reigning MotoGP champion Marc Marquez was quickest in the first practice session for the Americas MotoGP, edging out Valentino Rossi by four tenths.

Marquez led the way for almost the entire 45-minute session at Austin, a track where he has never lost, and ended up setting a best time of 2m05.530s to lead the way at the end.

Marquez was almost a second clear of his rivals earlier in the session, although the Yamahas of Rossi and Maverick Vinales were able to close the gab somewhat later on.

Rossi would ultimately finish 0.396s back, with Vinales 0.727s down in third.

Ducati's Jorge Lorenzo was the only other driver to get within a second of Marquez's time. He was fourth, ahead of LCR Honda's Cal Crutchlow and Lorenz's team-mate Andrea Dovizioso.

Coming in a surprise seventh was LCR rookie Takaaki Nakagami, followed by Suzuki rider Andrea Iannone and Johann Zarco of Tech3 Yamaha.

Alex Rins completed the top 10 in the second Suzuki.

Way down the pecking order was Dani Pedrosa, who was more than three and a half seconds slower than Honda team-mate Marquez after being declared to fit to ride at COTA on Thursday.

FP1 results

1 Marc Marquez Honda 2m05.530s

2 Valentino Rossi Yamaha 0.396s

3 Maverick Vinales Yamaha 0.727s

4 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati 0.950s

5 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda 1.009s

6 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati 1.204s

7 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda 1.480s

8 Andrea Iannone Suzuki 1.563s

9 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha 1.594s

10 Alex Rins Suzuki 1.681s

11 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia 1.901s

12 Scott Redding Aprilia 1.929s

13 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati 1.993s

14 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati 2.132s

15 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati 2.344s

16 Pol Espargaro KTM 2.418s

17 Bradley Smith KTM 2.631s

18 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda 2.704s

19 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda 2.842s

20 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha 3.289s

21 Dani Pedrosa Honda 3.581s

22 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati 3.797s

23 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati 4.178s

24 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati 4.896s