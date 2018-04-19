Marquez hunting down sixth title at COTA

Defending MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez is searching for what would be an unprecedented sixth consecutive win at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

The Spaniard has dominated the Austin track ever since it was added to the calendar in 2013. However, Marquez arrives at the 2018 edition on the back of a number of penalties following his Argentine antics.

Marquez was the recipient of no less than three penalties last week, one of which was for colliding with rival Valentino Rossi, which sparked tensions between the duo once more.

Now, the three-time MotoGP champion is hoping to let his riding do the talking in Texas.

"After a good start to the season in Qatar, we got no points in Argentina, but I was feeling good on the bike in both races, which is positive," the 25-year-old told crash.net.

"The season is long and the most important thing is that our level is there. Now we go to Austin, a good circuit with a good atmosphere and great memories: it was the place of my first pole and my first MotoGP victory and we've been able to be strong there since then, so it's a good place to try and get a good result.

"That said, every season is different: the bikes, the tyres, the conditions. This year some work was done to reduce the bumps, so we'll see how the track is. As we've done so far, over the weekend we'll focus our work on the race setup, and then on Sunday we'll see where we're able to finish."

After two rounds, Marquez is in fifth place on the riders’ standings with 20 points, while leader Cal Crutchlow is on 38.