Zarco ready for ‘tough’ COTA track this weekend

As the MotoGP circus heads to the land of the free, Johann Zarco is looking forward to a tough test at the Circuit of the Americas this weekend.

The flying Frenchman is looking to build on a superlative rookie season in 2017, where his aggressive riding lead to three podiums and sixth position overall in the riders’ standings.

Last time out at COTA, Zarco managed an respectable 5th place finish. But now, coming off a pole position in Qatar and a podium in Argentina, the talented Zarco is hoping to get more out of a challenging track in Texas.

“The Circuit of the Americas is a very nice track, although it is physically truly tough and I think it’s maybe even one of the most technical circuits of the year, because we have 20 corners and it’s not easy to go really fast," the 27-year-old told roadracingworld.com.

"But after the nice podium in Argentina, I’m still very happy about the feeling I could gain on the bike and I hope to have this great feeling again from the first practice on Friday on in order to prepare the race in the best possible way and to be able to fight for another podium.

"Why shouldn’t we think about our first victory as well? I want to dream about it and live this dream at the maximum.”

It’s early doors yet, but Zarco is currently third in the riders’ standings, ten points behind leader Cal Crutchlow.