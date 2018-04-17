Rins claims Suzuki bike can win races

Clearly buoyed by his third place finish in Argentina, Alex Rins is confident that his Suzuki’s GSX-RR has the firepower to emerge victorious at MotoGP meetings.

Prior to the Argentine MotoGP two weeks ago, Suzuki last secured a podium finish at a MotoGP race in 2016.

It’s understandable then that Rins is hugely excited by his third-place finish at the Termas de Rio Hondo earlier this month.

In 15 MotoGP starts, it was his best ever placing and the Spaniard is convinced there is more to come from both himself and the bike.

“I learned a lot by being with the best,” said Rins in Argentina.

“On the last lap I saw myself with chances to win, to fight with them [Cal Cruchlow and Johan Zarco] for the win.

“At Turn 7 I had a scare, I closed the front and I almost fell, which cost me any chances of winning.

“But step-by-step this third place can become a victory.

“We are happy, knowing that we have a winning bike.

“I see the Suzuki well compared to the other bikes, we have improved the bike a lot since last year.”

Rins’ pursuit of a maiden MotoGP victory will continue this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas in Texas.