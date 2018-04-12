Pedrosa doubtful for Austin after surgery

Dani Pedrosa is a major doubt for next week’s Grand Prix of the Americas after undergoing surgery on a broken wrist.

Pedrosa was thrown from his bike on the opening lap of last weekend’s Argentine Grand Prix and although he was able to walk away from the crash, the Repsol Honda rider immediately felt pain in his right wrist.

After undergoing scans in Barcelona, the Spaniard went under the knife and his condition will be evaluated over the next 48 hours to decide whether he competes in Austin, Texas.

Doctor Xavier Mir, from the MotoGP medical team said: “The operation was a bit invasive. The idea would be to come back for Jerez instead of Austin. But it’s not sure when he will be competing.

“His wrist is inflamed, and more will be known in the next 72 hours.”

If Pedrosa is unable to compete in Austin, Honda test rider Stefan Bradl is likely to take his place.

However, Bradl hasn’t competed in MotoGP since 2016 after losing his seat with the Aprilia team.