Rossi labels Marquez apology a joke

A few days hasn’t calmed Valentino Rossi down after his crash with Marc Marquez on Sunday – the Italian has now said the Spaniard’s apology after the race was a laughable attempt to show remorse and was nothing more than a PR stunt.

Nine-time world champion Rossi was taken out of Sunday’s Argentine Grand Prix when a recovering Marquez rode into the side of his Yamaha and forced him onto the wet grass, leaving him little option than to fall off late in the race.

Marquez attempted to enter Rossi’s garage after the race to apologise for causing the accident, only for Yamaha team members to deny him entry.

Rossi was scathing in his assessment of Marquez’s actions, claiming he was destroying the sport.

He later added that Marquez’s decision to apologise was done for artificial reasons.

“It is a joke, it is PR,” Rossi said.

“First of all, he doesn’t have the balls to come to my office alone but he comes like always with his manager [Emilio Alzamora], with Honda, in front of all the cameras.

“Because what is important for him is this, he doesn’t care about you.

“I don’t want to speak with him, because I know that what he says to me is not true.”

This feud goes way back and is set to continue on the 22nd of April in Texas when MotoGP visits the USA.