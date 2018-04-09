Rossi slams dangerous Marquez

Movistar Yamaha rider Valentino Rossi has criticised Marc Marquez after the Spaniard caused him to crash in Argentina.

The reigning world champion and Rossi have a history of confrontations and the duo were at it again on Sunday. An aggressive late sweep into Turn 13 in the dying embers of the race caused Rossi to crash, leading to a verbal barrage from the fiery Italian.

"I'm scared – I'm scared on the track when I am with Marquez," the nine-time champion told Autosport.

"I'm scared today when I see his name on the board, because I know that he comes to me [and] I know already. You have to think, to hope that you don't crash.

"This is a very bad situation, because he destroyed our sport, because he doesn't have any respect for his rivals, never.

"When you go 300km per hour on the track, you have to have a respect for your rival, you have to be strong, you have to make the maximum, but doing it like this is over.

"It is not a mistake, because he points to the leg – between the leg and the bike – because he knows he [doesn't] crash but you crash – he hopes that you crash."

Rossi would recover to finish 19th in the season’s second outing, following on from his third place in Qatar.