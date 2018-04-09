Crutchlow holds off Zarco, wins Argentina MotoGP

LCR Honda rider Cal Crutchlow won the Argentina MotoGP race, which featured a collision between Marc Marquez and Valentino Rossi, ahead of Yamaha's Johann Zarco while finishing third was Suzuki's Alex Rins.

Crutchlow crossed the line first after a four-bike battle for victory, having been set up when Marquez was made to serve a ride-through penalty when leading after stalling on the grid.

In a stunning ride, Marquez powered through the field and when he came upon Rossi on Turn 13, he barged the Italian out of the way and Rossi then fell over on the grass.

The race was expected to start off on a wet track but with the track drying fast the riders then decided to change to the dry tyres which forced the organisers to delay the start, citing safety concerns.

The start was then held up again as Marquez stalled his Honda before retaking his slot but when two seconds clear at the front Marquez was assessed a ride-through dropping him to 19th.

After that Jack Miller, Rins, Zarco and Crutchlow broke away out front from the rest of the pack.

With six laps to go, Miller lost the lead to Crutchlow at Turn 13 but then Zarco overtook Crutchlow.

The British rider though fought back and returned the favour on the penultimate lap – and held on to win his third MotoGP race.

Rins came in third behind Zarco while Miller was forced to settle for fourth.

Then came Maverick Vinales, Dovizioso, Avintia Ducati's Tito Rabat, Suzuki's Andrea Iannone, Tech 3 rookie Hafizh Syahrin and Pramac's Danilo Petrucci this made up the top 10 behind Vinales.

Argentina MotoGP result:

1. Cal CRUTCHLOW GBR LCR Honda C 40'36.342

2. Johann ZARCO FRA Monster Yamaha Tech 3 0.251

3. Alex RINS SPA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 2.501

4. Jack MILLER AUS Alma Pramac Racing 4.390

5. Maverick VIÑALES SPA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 14.941

6. Andrea DOVIZIOSO ITA Ducati Team 22.533

7. Tito RABAT SPA Reale Avintia Racing 23.026

8. Andrea IANNONE ITA Team SUZUKI ECSTAR 23.921

9. Hafizh SYAHRIN MAL Monster Yamaha Tech 3 24.311

10. Danilo PETRUCCI ITA Alma Pramac Racing 26.003

11. Pol ESPARGARO SPA Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 31.022

12. Scott REDDING GBR Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 31.891

13. Takaaki NAKAGAMI JPN LCR Honda IDEMITSU 32.452

14. Franco MORBIDELLI ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS Honda 42.061

15. Jorge LORENZO SPA Ducati Team 42.274

16. Alvaro BAUTISTA SPA Angel Nieto Team 42.625

17. Thomas LUTHI SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS 43.350

18. Marc MARQUEZ SPA Repsol Honda Team 43.860

19. Valentino ROSSI ITA Movistar Yamaha MotoGP 52.082

20. Karel ABRAHAM CZE Angel Nieto Team 1'03.944

21. Xavier SIMEON BEL Reale Avintia Racing 1'10.144

Not Classified

38. Bradley SMITH GBR Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 7 Laps

41. Aleix ESPARGARO SPA Aprilia Racing Team Gresini 11 Laps

Not Finished 1st Lap

26. Dani PEDROSA SPA Repsol Honda Team 0 Lap