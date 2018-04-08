Bold Miller steals shock pole

Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller took a surprise maiden MotoGP pole position in Argentina after he gambled by switching to slicks late-on.

With wet weather about at the Termas de Rio Hondo track and the surface still moist from rain earlier in the day, tyre selection for qualifying was no straightforward matter.

Wet tyres were opted for by most riders but with a dry line emerging toward the end of the session, Miller switched to the dry-weather rubber and the risk paid off handsomely.

He clocked a blistering lap of 1m47.153s right at the back end of proceedings to earn his first ever start from the front of the grid in a MotoGP race.

Honda’s Dani Pedrosa qualified second, with Johann Zarco third.

The starting order for Sunday can be seen below:

1 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m47.153s

2 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 0.177s

3 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 0.212s

4 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 0.528s

5 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 0.590s

6 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 0.601s

7 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 0.692s

8 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1.094s

9 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1.891s

10 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 2.151s

11 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 2.173s

12 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 2.822s

13 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 2.725s

14 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 2.910s

15 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 3.022s

16 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 3.171s

17 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 3.211s

18 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 3.296s

19 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 3.453s

20 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 3.680s

21 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 3.854s

22 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 3.859s

23 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 3.989s

24 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 4.234s