Bold Miller steals shock pole

Pramac Ducati’s Jack Miller took a surprise maiden MotoGP pole position in Argentina after he gambled by switching to slicks late-on.
With wet weather about at the Termas de Rio Hondo track and the surface still moist from rain earlier in the day, tyre selection for qualifying was no straightforward matter.
Wet tyres were opted for by most riders but with a dry line emerging toward the end of the session, Miller switched to the dry-weather rubber and the risk paid off handsomely.
He clocked a blistering lap of 1m47.153s right at the back end of proceedings to earn his first ever start from the front of the grid in a MotoGP race.
Honda’s Dani Pedrosa qualified second, with Johann Zarco third.
The starting order for Sunday can be seen below:
1 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 1m47.153s
2 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 0.177s
3 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 0.212s
4 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 0.528s
5 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 0.590s
6 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 0.601s
7 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 0.692s
8 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1.094s
9 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1.891s
10 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 2.151s
11 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 2.173s
12 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 2.822s
13 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 2.725s
14 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 2.910s
15 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 3.022s
16 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 3.171s
17 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 3.211s
18 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 3.296s
19 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 3.453s
20 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 3.680s
21 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 3.854s
22 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 3.859s
23 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 3.989s
24 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 4.234s