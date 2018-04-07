Marquez’s magic continues in FP3

Marc Marquez dominated the third MotoGP practice session at Argentina’s Termas de Rio Hondo circuit on Saturday, while Johann Zarco and Alvaro Bautista were the next fastest.

Last year, it was Maverick Vinales who won in Argentina. This year, it seems as if Marquez is the man to beat though.

A moist surface meant the drivers were forced to use wet-tyres in the third practice session.

Marquez’s best lap of 1m48.896s, which came in the final seconds of the session, was the stand-out performance however the fact that it was nine seconds slower than his Friday benchmark was an illustration of how tough conditions were.

The big story was Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso and Jorge Lorenzo missing the combined practice top-ten. They will have to fight their way through Q1.

The rest of MotoGP’s leading factories are assured of having their bikes in the pole shoot-out.

All the fastest times from FP3 can be seen below:

1 Marc Marquez Honda Honda 1m48.896s 14

2 Johann Zarco Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 0.607s 21

3 Alvaro Bautista Aspar Ducati Ducati 0.932s 20

4 Karel Abraham Aspar Ducati Ducati 0.996s 15

5 Danilo Petrucci Pramac Ducati Ducati 1.052s 15

6 Cal Crutchlow LCR Honda Honda 1.253s 13

7 Pol Espargaro KTM KTM 1.349s 15

8 Hafizh Syahrin Tech3 Yamaha Yamaha 1.365s 18

9 Andrea Dovizioso Ducati Ducati 1.500s 17

10 Dani Pedrosa Honda Honda 1.567s 16

11 Valentino Rossi Yamaha Yamaha 1.749s 19

12 Andrea Iannone Suzuki Suzuki 1.783s 17

13 Maverick Vinales Yamaha Yamaha 1.789s 17

14 Aleix Espargaro Aprilia Aprilia 1.851s 14

15 Scott Redding Aprilia Aprilia 2.076s 12

16 Jorge Lorenzo Ducati Ducati 2.105s 18

17 Tito Rabat Avintia Ducati Ducati 2.155s 20

18 Franco Morbidelli MVDS Honda Honda 2.274s 19

19 Alex Rins Suzuki Suzuki 2.301s 17

20 Bradley Smith KTM KTM 2.400s 13

21 Takaaki Nakagami LCR Honda Honda 2.740s 20

22 Thomas Luthi MVDS Honda Honda 3.456s 17

23 Xavier Simeon Avintia Ducati Ducati 3.566s 18

24 Jack Miller Pramac Ducati Ducati 3.752s 6