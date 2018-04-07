FP2: Marquez back in familiar territory

It didn't take long for reigning world champion Marc Marquez to get back to doing what he does best – leading the MotoGP pack.

The Spaniard had to settle for fourth place in Friday's opening practice session in Argentina, but finished FP2 back on top of the pile, earning a place straight to Q2 on Saturday.

While some afternoon showers appeared to clear prior to the start of proceedings, the rain returned just a few minutes in, causing several riders to opt for the safety of the paddock rather than chase slower lap times.

After the shower, Marquez quickly got down to business, beating Honda teammate Dani Pedrosa's FP1 best with a 1:40.498s, which then improved to a 1:40.285s.

And there was no stopping Marquez for the remainder of the session. Late on, he would improve further with a 1:39.395s, with only Honda stablemate Cal Crutchlow able to match him in dipping below the 1:40 mark.

Avintia's Tito Rabat secured the third fastest time, followed by Suzuki's Andrea Iannone and Pedrosa in fifth.

The Yamaha duo of Maverick Vinales and Valentino Rossi followed in sixth and seventh, just ahead of Alex Rins and Alvaro Bautista.

The factory Ducati duo of Jorge Lorenzo and Andrea Dovizioso both had a session to forget, struggling to 17th and 24th places respectively.

Times

1. Marc Marquez ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 39.395s [Lap 13/16] 325km/h (Top Speed)

2. Cal Crutchlow GBR LCR Honda (RC213V) 1m 39.799s 0.404s [12/14] 326k

3. Tito Rabat ESP Reale Avintia (GP17) 1m 40.346s 0.951s [18/18] 325k

4. Andrea Iannone ITA Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 40.455s 1.060s [16/17] 317k

5. Dani Pedrosa ESP Repsol Honda (RC213V) 1m 40.494s 1.099s [14/14] 319k

6. Maverick Viñales ESP Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 40.510s 1.115s [18/18] 321k

7. Valentino Rossi ITA Movistar Yamaha (YZR-M1) 1m 40.577s 1.182s [13/14] 318k

8. Alex Rins ESP Suzuki Ecstar (GSX-RR) 1m 40.592s 1.197s [14/14] 318k

9. Alvaro Bautista ESP Angel Nieto Team (GP17) 1m 40.766s 1.371s [15/16] 321k

10. Aleix Espargaro ESP Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 40.800s 1.405s [13/13] 314k

11. Scott Redding GBR Factory Aprilia Gresini (RS-GP) 1m 40.839s 1.444s [12/13] 314k

12. Jack Miller AUS Pramac Ducati (GP17) 1m 40.842s 1.447s [14/14] 317k

13. Danilo Petrucci ITA Pramac Ducati (GP18) 1m 40.863s 1.468s [12/15] 327k

14. Johann Zarco FRA Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1) 1m 40.974s 1.579s [18/18] 319k

15. Bradley Smith GBR Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 41.198s 1.803s [16/17] 318k

16. Hafizh Syahrin MAL Monster Yamaha Tech3 (YZR-M1)* 1m 41.257s 1.862s [8/14] 316k

17. Jorge Lorenzo ESP Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 41.334s 1.939s [18/18] 324k

18. Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V)* 1m 41.357s 1.962s [16/17] 314k

19. Karel Abraham CZE Angel Nieto Team (GP16) 1m 41.784s 2.389s [17/18] 323k

20. Franco Morbidelli ITA EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 41.832s 2.437s [16/19] 314k

21. Pol Espargaro ESP Red Bull KTM Factory (RC16) 1m 41.867s 2.472s [13/15] 321k

22. Thomas Luthi SWI EG 0,0 Marc VDS (RC213V)* 1m 41.898s 2.503s [17/18] 314k

23. Xavier Simeon ESP Reale Avintia (GP16)* 1m 42.242s 2.847s [10/13] 320k

24. Andrea Dovizioso ITA Ducati Team (GP18) 1m 42.973s 3.578s [10/13] 319k